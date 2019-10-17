Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Score Heavy in First Innings in Ranchi: Faf Tells SA Batsmen

Having already lost the three-match series, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has called on his players to come out with an improved performance, especially with the bat when they face India in the final Test beginning Saturday in Ranchi.

IANS |October 17, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Score Heavy in First Innings in Ranchi: Faf Tells SA Batsmen

Having already lost the three-match series, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has called on his players to come out with an improved performance, especially with the bat when they face India in the final Test beginning Saturday in Ranchi.

The Proteas have not been able to make use of their first innings -- barring the Vizag Test where they managed to score 431 in reply to India's 502. India, on the other hand, have dominated by getting big runs in their first innings. In the first Test, the hosts scored 502 runs while they put on 601 runs in Pune.

And, du Plessis wants his batsmen to learn from the Indian batters and make most of their first innings in the final Test.

"We need to put big runs on the board in the first innings," said du Plessis while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

"When you get runs in the first innings anything from there is possible. For us first innings runs will be vital and then anything could happen in the second innings," he added.

The Proteas skipper also underlined the importance of reverse swing, a thing which has already been stated by their premier pacer Kagiso Rabada.

"It is really important that you prepare as much as you can and make it as tough as possible," du Plessis said.

"I think wicket will spin, I looked at the pitch and it looks dry and hard. So I think reverse swing and spin will play a factor in this Test match," he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the final Test after he sustained an injury to his right wrist. According to a Cricket South Africa media release, the injury took place following Markram's dismissal in the second innings of the second match that saw India go on to win by an innings and 137 runs. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, Virat Kohli has insisted that they will not relax and would aim to extend their lead in the ICC World Test Championships.

Faf du Plessisindia vs south africa 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more