‘Score of 36 isn’t end of world’: Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on Team India

Indian cricket team’s spectacular win on Australian soil has the country rejoicing. Many important leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to social media to appreciate the efforts of the team. ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar too had some words of wisdom to share after the iconic series win against Australia.

Tendulkar in his tweet mentioned about India’s poor performance in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide when the team was bundled out for 36. The Master Blaster wrote a score of 36 or less should not make one give up as it is not the end of the world. This score of 36 was the lowest for any team in the last 65 years.

Tendulkar in the same tweet mentioned that, “spring stretches backward only to propel you forward”. India’s win against Australia is all the more significant because the team suffered several setbacks including injuries to many first time team members. India was also without its skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli.

He has also added how one must not forget the efforts of those who have stood by them in their tough times even when the majority of the world was against them.

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

In another tweet, the legendary batsman talked about how the win at the Gabba was a team effort. “Every session we discovered a new hero.”

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) too took the opportunity to laud the valiant efforts of Team India Down Under.

19 Dec 2020: India all out for 3619 Jan 2021: India breach The Gabba fortress#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/P0sh5zsmtJ — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

India won the Brisbane test by three wickets supported by great performances by Rishabh Pant who scored 89 runs from 138 balls and Shubhman Gill who scored 91 runs from 146 balls. Pant was there till the very end ensuring that his team secured the win.

The bowlers did their part too, certainly so in the second innings. Mohammad Siraj grabbed five wickets while Shardul Thakur got four. Winning the Third test means India clinched the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1.