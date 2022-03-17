'Scored Triple Tons But Stats Got Hidden': Kohli's U-19 WC Teammate on Never Getting a National Call-up

Back in 2008, when the Indian team arrived in Malaysia for the Under-19 World Cup, there were two ‘Kohlis’ in the side. One was the skipper – Virat Kohli – and the other was opening batter Taruvar Kohli. Both players with similar surnames scored more than 200 runs in the tournament and were among the top five scorers in the tournament. But only one of them could go ahead and share the dressing room with senior players.

Among the two ‘Kohlis’ – Virat went on to become the superstar Indian cricket. He not only became most successful Test captain of India but owned a plethora of batting records in the past decade. Whereas Taruvar is one of those cricketers from the 2008 U-19 world cup batch who never got an India call-up.

Taruvar is a renowned name in the domestic circuit; with over 3800 runs in First Class cricket and more that 1600 runs in List A matches. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he scored twin centuries – 151 and 101 not out – against Bihar and followed it with another an unbeaten 151-run against Nagaland.

In a conversation with a YouTube Channel, Taruvar spoke about the reason why his career never took off despite scoring two triple centuries, that too, for two different sides in domestic cricket.

“I have scored two triple centuries – one for Punjab and the other for Mizoram – but since there was no social media back them, they didn’t get glorified and the stats got hidden. But cricket has changed a lot. When we were playing the World Cup (Under-19 in 2008), we used to play a few more dot balls. But the way it has changed today is like if you even play three dot balls, the management also doubts you,” Kohli told SportsYaari.

“That time, cricket wasn’t that pacey. 300 weren’t common. In fact, 230 used to be considered a good score. Once the IPL came in, the game took up speed. The players that have emerged are attacking that there is no other option. The game has changed and we all have evolved as well,” he added.

Taruvar further stated that he has often been compared to Virat Kohli since they both played together and represented India at youth level. But he has set his own goals and also wishes that Virat ends his century drought sooner.

“We all are running out individual races. Comparisons would always be there since I was Virat’s teammate. But I have this habit of where I look at myself in the mirror and not compare myself with others. The way Virat has taken his game to the next level, credit belongs to him. I wish he scored a lot of runs and end the wait for his century which people so badly want to see,” he said.

