Scorers' Car Meets With an Accident Before Day 2 of Rajkot Test

Loading...
Tushar Trivedi, the BCCI-affiliated scorer, has been advised to undergo a surgery on left shoulder. Meanwhile, the other two are recovering.
“The other two scorers are recovering, but Trivedi is severely injured, and he needs to be operated on. The doctors are monitoring the situation closely,” one of the Saurashtra Cricket Association officials said.
The exact reason behind the accident hasn't been revealed but the incident took place closer to the Jamnagar Highway.
India rode on debutant Prithvi Shaw's 134 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 86 to finish Day 1 of the first Test against Windies on 364 for 4. The likes of Virat Kohli (139), Rishabh Pant (92) and Ravindra Jadeja too joined the feast on the second day to keep the run-fest running.
First Published: October 5, 2018, 2:11 PM IST