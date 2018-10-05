Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Scorers' Car Meets With an Accident Before Day 2 of Rajkot Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 5, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
Scorers' Car Meets With an Accident Before Day 2 of Rajkot Test

According to a report in Sportstarlive, a car - which was carrying three scorers - overbalanced on its way to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, leaving everyone severely injured.

Tushar Trivedi, the BCCI-affiliated scorer, has been advised to undergo a surgery on left shoulder. Meanwhile, the other two are recovering.

“The other two scorers are recovering, but Trivedi is severely injured, and he needs to be operated on. The doctors are monitoring the situation closely,” one of the Saurashtra Cricket Association officials said.

The exact reason behind the accident hasn't been revealed but the incident took place closer to the Jamnagar Highway.

India rode on debutant Prithvi Shaw's 134 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 86 to finish Day 1 of the first Test against Windies on 364 for 4. The likes of Virat Kohli (139), Rishabh Pant (92) and Ravindra Jadeja too joined the feast on the second day to keep the run-fest running.
First Published: October 5, 2018, 2:11 PM IST
