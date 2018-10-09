Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Scotland All-rounder Con de Lange Diagnosed With Brain Tumour

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 9, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
Getty Images

Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, Cricket Scotland confirmed on Monday.

De Lange, 37, made his international debut in 2015 and has played 13 One-Day Internationals and eight Twenty20 Internationals since. He last played international cricket in November last year, in an ODI against Papua New Guinea in Dubai.

Born in Cape Town, he has also played 31 first-class matches for the Cape Cobras and also had a brief stint in English county with Northamptonshire. De Lange was diagnosed with the tumour ten months back.




"Cricket Scotland continues to support Con and his family and we have respected his wishes for confidentiality throughout this difficult period," Cricket Scotland's Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Cannon said. "Con has been a superb servant to the game of cricket in Scotland and is a very popular member of the squad. We are now delighted to help the cause by spreading the word throughout the broader cricketing family both at home and overseas and we know there will be an overwhelming level of support from this close-knit community.”

Cricket Scotland and de Lange's family have launched a campaign to raise money for the player's treatment.

First Published: October 9, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
