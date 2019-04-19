Scotland Cricketer Con de Lange Passes Away

Loading...
He made his international debut for Scotland in a T20I against Ireland in 2015, and made his ODI debut the following year against Afghanistan. In all, he played 13 ODIs and eight T20Is, and took a combined 24 wickets.
A left-arm spinner, De Lange also has 91 first-class matches and 144 List A games to his name.
De Lange played his last international in November 2017 in an ODI against Papua New Guinea.
It was only in October last year that Cricket Scotland, through a press release, revealed that de Lange had been suffering from brain tumour for the last 10 months. De Lange had gone through various forms of medical treatment, with the cricket board even beginning a fundraising appeal.
First Published: April 19, 2019, 2:29 PM IST