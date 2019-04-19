Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Scotland Cricketer Con de Lange Passes Away

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 19, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
Scotland cricketer Con de Lange passed away on Friday (April 19) at the age of 38 due to a brain tumour. De Lange was born in Bellville in South Africa, and played for Cape Cobras before moving to Northamptonshire in England.

He made his international debut for Scotland in a T20I against Ireland in 2015, and made his ODI debut the following year against Afghanistan. In all, he played 13 ODIs and eight T20Is, and took a combined 24 wickets.

A left-arm spinner, De Lange also has 91 first-class matches and 144 List A games to his name.

De Lange played his last international in November 2017 in an ODI against Papua New Guinea.

It was only in October last year that Cricket Scotland, through a press release, revealed that de Lange had been suffering from brain tumour for the last 10 months. De Lange had gone through various forms of medical treatment, with the cricket board even beginning a fundraising appeal.

First Published: April 19, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
