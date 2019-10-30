Scotland has qualified for the 2020 T20I World Cup after a convincing win over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their fifth-place playoff at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.
Opting to bat, opener George Munsey's 65 followed by valuable contributions from Richie Berrington (48), skipper Kyle Coetzer (34) and Calum MacLeod (25) guided Scotland to a massive total of 198/6 in the allotted 20 overs.
Rohan Mustafa was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he picked up two wickets for 38 runs.
The UAE never looked in control chasing the huge target as the Scotland bowlers came out with a disciplined and all-round effort to bundle out the hosts at 108 runs in 18.3 overs, setting up a thumping 90-run victory.
Rameez Shahzad was the top scorer for the hosts with his 34 runs while Muhammad Usman and Darius D'Silva chipped in with 20 and 19 runs respectively as all other batsmen failed to rise to the occasion.
For Scotland, Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt picked up three wickets each.
It was also Scotland's second-biggest victory in their T20 international history.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Scotland Qualify for 2020 T20 World Cup, Beat UAE by 90 Runs
It was also Scotland's second-biggest victory in their T20 international history.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Netherlands Thrash UAE to Secure 2020 T20 World Cup Berth
Cricketnext Staff | October 28, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Emotions Spill Over as Papua New Guinea Qualify for T20 World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
‘Everybody is Let Down’: UAE Captain Mohammed Naveed on ICC Corruption Charge
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019
TBC v TBCDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NED v IREDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NAM v PNGDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings