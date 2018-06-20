Scotland Beat Netherlands by 115 Runs to Win Series

In the final match of the tournament, also involving Ireland, Scotland needed a win to go top of the table and got off to the perfect start having won the toss and chosen to bat at Amstelveen.
Skipper Kyle Coetzer rollicked along in the Powerplay, putting on 51 in 4.2 overs alongside George Munsey, before Coetzer was caught by Bas de Leede off right-arm seamer Shane Snater.
But Munsey was in destructive mood and took down each and every bowler the hosts called upon, smashing 10 fours and two sixes on his way to a 34-ball 71.
There was no let-up for the Netherlands after Munsey was bowled by Wesley Barresi, as Richie Berrington put together another dominant partnership with Matthew Cross. While Cross fell in the final over of the innings for a calmly made 51 off 42 balls, having been part of two significant partnerships, Berrington ended not out having hit a devastating 30-ball 64, with eight fours and two sixes. He and Calum Macleod (4*) walked off with the score 221/3 – a Scottish record in T20 cricket.
Pieter Seelaar’s team never got going in reply, with Scotland again getting off to an ideal start by getting Dutch opener Ben Cooper out for a golden duck from just the second ball of the innings. He was bowled by slow left-armer Mark Watt. From there, Scotland chipped away with regular wickets – all six of their bowlers striking at least once – as the Netherlands subsided to 106 all out in 14 overs. Tom Edwards top scored with 31*.
Two wins over the Netherlands in as many days (they won by seven wickets yesterday) saw Scotland leapfrog rise from the bottom of the table to the top to take the trophy after all sides played each other twice.
Also Watch
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
First Published: June 20, 2018, 9:51 PM IST