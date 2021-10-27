Scotland vs Namibia 2021: Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 21

Scotland qualified for the main round after having won all their three matches in Round 1 matches and looked the best team on display. Their batting has been performing consistently and despite the fact that there was only a single half-century, there were a number of 40+ scores. However, these batters completely fell away against the Afghan spinners in their first Super-12 match.

Their bowling attack has looked threatening — Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves have all been brilliant in the Round 1 matches.

Namibia, on the other hand, turned a lot of heads with their surprise entry in

Super 12, as they beat Netherlands & Ireland in their Round 1 match. For them, former South African all-rounder David Wiese has added a lot of potency to the team – both with his batting and bowling. Apart from Wiese, captain Erasmus has shown glimpses of his batting prowess.

However, their bowling has not been able to match their batting and barring Jan Frylinck, who picked up 2 wickets against Netherlands & 3 wickets against Ireland, none of the other bowlers have been able to leave any impression.

Scotland vs Namibia predicted playing XIs

Scotland Probable Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia Probable Playing XI: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Scotland vs Namibia Full Squads

Scotland’s 15-man squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

Namibia’s 15-man squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France.

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

