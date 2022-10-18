Scotland vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Scotland got off to a winning start at the T20 World Cup after securing a resounding 42-run victory against the two-time world champions West Indies. Scotland spinner Mark Watt picked up three wickets against the Caribbean opponents to earn a much-needed win for his side.

In their next T20 World Cup encounter, the Richie Berrington-led side will be up against Ireland. The T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Ireland will be played on Wednesday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be desperately aiming for a victory against Scotland to stay alive in the T20 World Cup. A second consecutive defeat on Wednesday will be enough to shatter Ireland’s chances of qualifying for the Super-12 round.

The Andy Balbirnie-led side had to concede a 31-run defeat in their opening T20 World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Ireland will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Ireland will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Scotland vs Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Ireland will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Scotland vs Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup match is available to be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.



Scotland vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

