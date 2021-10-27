T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland vs Namibia: Head to Head Record in T20Is

Scotland had superb and unbeaten run at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 this year before they were suffered a rude jolt at the hands of Afghanistan on Monday as they began their Super-12 campaign. They were taken to the cleaners by the spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan and well, the batting order looked far from convincing.

They will now be keen to put this horror show behind them when they take on Namibia which is the only other associate team that is in this World Cup.

Namibia, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of this stage and this is their best chance at rubbing shoulder with another associate nation before they take on the bigger teams later in this group. They have already created history by making it to the main round and on their day, they can pose a challenge to the best of teams. The duo of skipper Erasmus as well as all-rounder David Wiese have shoulder the bulk of the responsibility and have scored majority of the runs as they overhauled targets of 164 and 125 with plenty of balls to spare in their last two games.

Scotland, on the other hand, were the dominant side in the first round and hence, they start as favourites in this game. Before this game, both these sides have already played each other twice this month and Scotland lost both those games.

So far, teams that have been successful have preferred to chase down totals at this venue – three out of the four games have been won by the side batting second.

Ahead of this important match between Scotland vs Namibia, we take a look at the head to head records of Scotland and Namibia:

Scotland vs Namibia in T20Is

Overall: Scotland and Namibia have met in 8 T20 games before this match and the results are fairly evenly spread. Both these sides have won four games each.

In T20 World Cups: Scotland and Namibia have not faced each other even once in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. This is their chance to go one up in this marquee tournament.

