Scotland vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Scotland will clash with Namibia in the ninth Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the encounter at 07:30 pm. Read More
Overall: Scotland and Namibia have met in 8 T20 games before this match and the results are fairly evenly spread. Both these sides have won four games each.
In T20 World Cups: Scotland and Namibia have not faced each other even once in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. This is their chance to go one up in this marquee tournament.
Scotland Probable Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
Namibia Probable Playing XI: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Namibia turned a lot of heads with their surprise entry in Super 12, as they beat Netherlands & Ireland in their Round 1 match. For them, former South African all-rounder David Wiese has added a lot of potency to the team – both with his batting and bowling. Apart from Wiese, captain Erasmus has shown glimpses of his batting prowess.
Scotland qualified for the main round after having won all their three matches in Round 1 matches and looked the best team on display. Their batting has been performing consistently and despite the fact that there was only a single half-century, there were a number of 40+ scores. However, these batters completely fell away against the Afghan spinners in their first Super-12 match.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Scotland vs Namibia Super 12 Group 2 match to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
In their previous match, Scotland suffered one of their biggest T20I defeats against Afghanistan. They conceded 192 runs and were rolled over for just 60 runs. None of their batters barring the openers could negotiate the Afghan bowlers. This is the match where Scotland would want to bounce back against Namibia.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia match be played?
The match between Scotland vs Namibia will be played on Wednesday, October 27.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland vs Namibia be played?
The match between Scotland vs Namibia will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland vs Namibia begin?
The match between Scotland vs Namibia will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Scotland and Namibia?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Scotland vs Namibia match.
How do I watch the live streaming of Scotland vs Namibia match?
The match between Scotland and Namibia can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Scotland vs Namibia probable playing XIs
