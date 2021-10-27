Scotland vs Namibia Watch Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 on TV And Online

Scotland will clash with Namibia in the ninth Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the encounter at 07:30 pm. Both these sides were brilliant in the qualifying round. However, Scotland will come into this match after having suffered a 130-run defeat to Afghanistan. Namibia, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever Super 12 match in the tournament.

In their previous match, Scotland suffered one of their biggest T20I defeats against Afghanistan. They conceded 192 runs and were rolled over for just 60 runs. None of their batters barring the openers could negotiate the Afghan bowlers. This is the match where Scotland would want to bounce back against Namibia.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia match be played?

The match between Scotland vs Namibia will be played on Wednesday, October 27.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland vs Namibia be played?

The match between Scotland vs Namibia will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland vs Namibia begin?

The match between Scotland vs Namibia will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Scotland and Namibia?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Scotland vs Namibia match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Scotland vs Namibia match?

The match between Scotland and Namibia can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Scotland vs Namibia probable playing XIs

Scotland Probable Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia Probable Playing XI: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

