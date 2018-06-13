Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Edinburgh, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 14, 2018, 12:12 AM IST

2nd T20I, Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh 13 June, 2018

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs

Man of the Match: Usman Khan

First Published: June 13, 2018, 8:29 PM IST

