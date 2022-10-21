Scotland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on October 21 in Hobart, 1:30 pm IST

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between Scotland and Zimbabwe: Before the start of the group stages, the popular notion was that amongst the teams in Group B, West Indies would be the sure shot qualifiers while the other three sides will compete for the remaining spot. But the way the first phase of the ICC T20 World Cup has panned out defies logic and imagination. With all four sides sharing a win each, the two sides that win on Friday will seal their berth in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Scotland punched above their weight in their tournament opener thumping two-time champions West Indies. The Scots let the ticket to the next stage slip out of their hands after they failed to defend a good total against Ireland even after reducing them to 61 for 4. They would now want to stick to the basics and get the better of Zimbabwe to advance to the next stage.

Zimbabwe’s story has been pretty much similar to Scotland. Craig Ervine’s men trounced Ireland in their tournament opener but failed to replicate that performance against the Windies. Their execution of plans has been in sync, and all that remains is for them to be calm under pressure.

It’s difficult to predict a winner based on how both sides have played so far, but due to the African team’s recent form, the odds might be in their favor. The possibility of rain in Hobart will also spice things up. Couldn’t have asked for a better finale for the first phase of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs ZIM Telecast

The match between Scotland and Zimbabwe will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

SCO vs ZIM Live Streaming

The match between Scotland and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SCO vs ZIM Match Details

The match between Scotland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Friday, October 21, at 1:30 pm IST.

SCO vs ZIMDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Calum MacLeod

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Matthew Cross

Batsmen: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Wheal

Scotland and Zimbabwe Possible Starting XI:

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Wessly Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

