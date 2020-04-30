Scotland Willing to Host Australia, New Zealand Series Behind Closed Doors
Cricket Scotland said that it is willing to host their scheduled matches against New Zealand and Australia behind closed doors. Both teams are scheduled to visit the associate nation for a brief series in June and the matches are yet to be postponed.
