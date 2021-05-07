SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Darwin ODD 2021, May 8 10 AM IST

SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin ODD match between Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club: In the 15th match of the Darwin and District ODD competition, Southern Districts CC will lock horns with Nightcliff Cricket Club on Saturday.The match will be played at the Cazalys Oval, Darwin and will kick-start at 10:00 am on May 8.

The Southern Districts CC started their campaign on a disappointing note, losing their tournament opener to the Darwin Cricket Club by three runs. However, the Southern stars bounced back from their defeat as they register two back to back win against Tracy Village CC and Waratah Cricket Club in their next two games.

On the other hand, Nightcliff Cricket Club are on a three-match losing streak. The Nightcliff lost their tournament opener to Pint Cricket Club INC by four runs. In their next game, they were beaten by Waratah Cricket Club.In their previous game, Nightcliff lost to Tracy Village CC.Going into Saturday’s match, while the Southern Districts CC will look to continue their winning run, Nightcliff would aim to end their losing streak.

Ahead of the match between Southern Districts CC and Nightcliff Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

SD vs NCC Telecast

Not televised in India

SD vs NCC Live Streaming

The match between SD vs NCC is available to be streamed live MyCricket Facebook page.

SD vs NCC Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 8 at the Cazalys Oval, Darwin. The game will start at 10:00 am (IST).

SD vs NCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Brodie J Symons

Vice-Captain: Ryan McElduff

SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Michael Kudra

Batsmen: Cameron Tonkin, Kierran Voelkl, Joel Curtis

All-rounders: Matt Hammond, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Ryan McElduff

Bowlers: Nachiket Sant, Andrew Richards, Dean Fry

SD vs NCC probable playing XI:

Southern Districts CC: Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Dean Fry, Ryan Harvey, Christopher Mcevoy, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Griffiths, Lochie Hardy, Brodie J Symons, Shobit Singh

Nightcliff Cricket Club: William Blair, Cameron Tonkin, James Dix, Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Nachiket Sant, Phillip Hull, Josh Hartill, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, Janu Varatharajan

