SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Darwin ODD 2021, May 8 10 AM IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Darwin ODD 2021, May 8 10 AM IST
Check here SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Darwin ODD match between Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club. Also, check the schedule of the Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 5:09 PM IST
SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin ODD match between Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club: In the 15th match of the Darwin and District ODD competition, Southern Districts CC will lock horns with Nightcliff Cricket Club on Saturday.The match will be played at the Cazalys Oval, Darwin and will kick-start at 10:00 am on May 8.
The Southern Districts CC started their campaign on a disappointing note, losing their tournament opener to the Darwin Cricket Club by three runs. However, the Southern stars bounced back from their defeat as they register two back to back win against Tracy Village CC and Waratah Cricket Club in their next two games.
On the other hand, Nightcliff Cricket Club are on a three-match losing streak. The Nightcliff lost their tournament opener to Pint Cricket Club INC by four runs. In their next game, they were beaten by Waratah Cricket Club.In their previous game, Nightcliff lost to Tracy Village CC.Going into Saturday’s match, while the Southern Districts CC will look to continue their winning run, Nightcliff would aim to end their losing streak.
Ahead of the match between Southern Districts CC and Nightcliff Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:
SD vs NCC Telecast
Not televised in India
SD vs NCC Live Streaming
The match between SD vs NCC is available to be streamed live MyCricket Facebook page.
SD vs NCC Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 8 at the Cazalys Oval, Darwin. The game will start at 10:00 am (IST).
SD vs NCC captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Brodie J Symons
Vice-Captain: Ryan McElduff
SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Michael Kudra
Batsmen: Cameron Tonkin, Kierran Voelkl, Joel Curtis
All-rounders: Matt Hammond, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Ryan McElduff
Bowlers: Nachiket Sant, Andrew Richards, Dean Fry
SD vs NCC probable playing XI:
Southern Districts CC: Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Dean Fry, Ryan Harvey, Christopher Mcevoy, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Griffiths, Lochie Hardy, Brodie J Symons, Shobit Singh
Nightcliff Cricket Club: William Blair, Cameron Tonkin, James Dix, Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Nachiket Sant, Phillip Hull, Josh Hartill, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, Janu Varatharajan
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking