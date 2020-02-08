Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sealed Chepauk Stands Set to be Reopened for IPL as MCC Gym Demolition Begins

Work has commenced on demolition of the gymnasium at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC), which will pave the way for re-opening the sealed 'I', 'J' and 'K' stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium here for the upcoming IPL.

Chennai: Work has commenced on demolition of the gymnasium at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC), which will pave the way for re-opening the sealed 'I', 'J' and 'K' stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium here for the upcoming IPL.

The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019.

An exception was made when the stands were opened for an India-Pakistan ODI back in 2012.

The work is expected to be completed in 4-5 days, MCC President R Ramesh told PTI on Saturday.

After the demolition is completed, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will seek permission of the Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for clearance for the three stands, he added.

He also said that the club will be building a new gymnasium, adding that arrangements for an alternate gym for members has already been made.

A decision to demolish the gym was taken during a general body meeting of MCC recently.

TNCA sources said work has begun for demolition of the gymnasium and once it is done, the Corporation and CMDA will be approached for reopening the stands.

The three stands (I, J and K) will be opened for the forthcoming IPL, the sources added.

Earlier, TNCA got custody of the iconic Chidambaram stadium as it entered into a new lease agreement with the Tamil Nadu government.

The three stands were closed as the city Corporation said there was "insufficient" setback space between the stands and the MCC.

