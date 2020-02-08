Sealed Chepauk Stands Set to be Reopened for IPL as MCC Gym Demolition Begins
Work has commenced on demolition of the gymnasium at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC), which will pave the way for re-opening the sealed 'I', 'J' and 'K' stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium here for the upcoming IPL.
