Sean Williams and Craig Ervine Set to Miss Bangladesh Test, In Isolation After Family Members COVID Positive

Zimbabwe players Sean Williams and Craig Ervine will miss the one-off Test against Bangladesh as they have to self isolate following COVID-19 cases in their families. The one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is set to start on July 7 in Harare. “Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, part of Zimbabwe’s 20-man squad announced last week, could not join the squad," Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid. According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate."

Brendon Taylor is likely to lead Zimbabwe in the pair’s absence.

“We are missing a few experienced players but we have some young and exciting players coming through. It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket," he said.

The One-off Test match is important for both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe as they will hope to gain some momentum for the upcoming limited-overs series.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the purest format of the game as they were outclassed in their most recent Test series. The hosts were last up against Pakistan in May in a two-match Test series. Zimbabwe failed to take any home advantage as Pakistan defeated them in both the Tests by an innings.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, toured Sri Lanka in April for a two-match Test series. Playing against the island nation, Bangladesh didn’t produce any significant threat as they lost the series by 0-1. However, the visitors are now bolstered with the presence of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team.

