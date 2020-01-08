Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Khulna Tigers *

25/0 (3.5)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

135 (19.4)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers*

117/7 (17.3)

Sydney Sixers need 19 runs in 15 balls at 7.6 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Sean Williams Named New Zimbabwe Test Captain, Chibhabha to Lead in ODIs & T20Is

Sean Williams has been named Zimbabwe's new Test captain while Chamu Chibhabha will be leading the national team in ODIs and T20Is on an "interim" basis.

IANS |January 8, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Harare: Sean Williams has been named Zimbabwe's new Test captain while Chamu Chibhabha will be leading the national team in ODIs and T20Is on an "interim" basis.

Zimbabwe Cricket, in a media release, said the appointments were recommended by former captain and current director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza, who were then "unanimously endorsed" by the ZC Board at a meeting in Harare on Tuesday.

Williams has played 179 international matches, while Chibhabha, with 139 international games to his name, will lead in international cricket for the first time. Chibhabha, however, hasn't played international cricket in more than a year, having last featured in a T20I against South Africa in October 2018.

Masakadza had retired in September last year and took up his new position in the board a month later as Zimbabwe Cricket restructured its management.

Zimbabwe Cricket also announced a new selection panel to be led by former international quick bowler David Mutendera, and Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya the other members.

The cricket board further said that it will announce a fielding coach and a mental strength coach in "due course", and confirmed the other support staff members as follows: Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Dilip Chouhan (manager), Stuart Matsikenyeri (batting coach), Douglas Hondo (bowling coach), Walter Karimanzira (strength and conditioning trainer), Lovemore Banda (logistics manager) and Darlington Majonga (media manager).

Zimbabwe will be hosting Ireland, India and Netherlands while they are scheduled to travel to Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
