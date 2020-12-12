Second Australia A Player Withdrawn from IND va AUS A Pink-Ball Practice Match Due to Concussion

CRICKETNEXT

Fast bowler Harry Conway became the second Australia A player to be subbed out of the second Tour match between the Indians and Australia A after copping a blow to his helmet late on day one by a Mohammad Siraj bouncer

Fast bowler Harry Conway became the second Australia A player to be subbed out of the second Tour match between the Indians and Australia A after copping a blow to his helmet late on day one by a Mohammad Siraj bouncer. Conway did not show any signs of a concussion immediately, but was later assessed after the close of play and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Earlier, Cameron Green had to be subbed out on day one after being struck on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah drive. He was diagnosed with a mild concussion and batsman Patrick Rowe was named substitute.

Mark Steketee, who featured for Australia A in the first practice match and claimed a five-for, has been named as Conway's replacement. In the first match, Test hopeful Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet and he too was diagnosed with a concussion and was subsequently ruled out of the first Test. With David Warner already out with a groin injury, Marcus Harris has been added to the Australia Test squad for the 1st Test and looks set to open the innings starting December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

