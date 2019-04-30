Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
April 30, 2019
Second Edition of Global T20 Canada from July 25 to August 11

The second edition of the Global T20 Canada league will be played in Toronto from July 25 to August 11 with star players from West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan expected to participate. The five franchises will be Vancouver Knights, Toronto Nationals, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals and Montreal Tigers with the sixth team being West Indies B.

Some of the top T20 specialists who played last year are David Warner, Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shahid Afridi and Peter Siddle. Australian opener Warner might not be available for this edition as he may be in line for a Test comeback for the Ashes in England just after the World Cup.

The tournament will feature 22 games including the three playoffs ties and the finals to be played on August 11.

“I was there to see the first edition of the league and was enormously impressed with the overall quality of cricket. Despite a few hiccups, Cricket Canada and GT20 team delivered an outstanding event,” West Indies legend Brian Lara, who is also a brand ambassador of the league, said.

“I am thankful to Cricket Canada for entrusting us with this responsibility. We have a very robust system in place to produce another world-class cricketing event that reflects the best of Canada,” Gurmeet Singh, promoter and owner of the GT20 Canada, said

In the coming days, GT20 will announce the player registration process along with details of marquee players and the teams’ draft roster.
First Published: April 30, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
