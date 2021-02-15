- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Second FIR Registered Against Yuvraj Singh Over his Remarks on Yuzvendra Chahal
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh finds himself in troubled waters as an FIR has been filed against the elegant left hander in Haryana's Hisar district for using casteist slur against India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 15, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh finds himself in troubled waters as an FIR has been filed against the elegant left hander in Haryana's Hisar district for using casteist slur against India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The story goes back to June 2020 when on a Facebook Live with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj made some remarks about Team India spinner which didn't go down well with the Dailt community. Back then a Dalit Advocate had filed an FIR against the 39-year-old.
R Ashwin Says Rishabh Pant Needs to Be Backed to Grow as a Player
After almost 8 months, a Dalit activist in Hisar district on Sunday filed a police complaint, demanding Yuvraj's arrest and registration of case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which aims to prohibit discrimination. A first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST Act.
Back in June after furor, an FIR was filled by a Dalit Advocate. Reacting to that, Yuvraj had apologised profusely for his comments on social media.
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 5, 2020
"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal," the statement added.Known for his pivotal role in winning World Cups for India twice--2007 and 2011, the 39-year-old called curtains on his cricket career in June 2019.
