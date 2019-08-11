Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Second Knee Surgery Was Tough Call to Make: Raina

PTI |August 11, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Second Knee Surgery Was Tough Call to Make: Raina

Amsterdam: Out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina, who underwent a second knee surgery here a couple of days ago, said it was a tough decision to make as he knew it would keep him out of action for a few months.

The 32-year-old left-hander had a niggling knee problem since last season and will require at least six weeks of intense rehabilitation for recovery, which effectively rules him out of the better part of India's domestic season, starting later this month.

"To be honest, a second knee surgery was a tough call to make because I knew it would put me off-action for a few months and I wasn't ready for it until a few weeks ago when the pain had gotten a bit much and I knew there was only one way out of this," Raina wrote in a post on his Twitter handle.

"I hope I'm up on my feet, on the field and ready to give my best very soon again," he added.

Raina, who has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals, last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at the Leeds.

"The issue began way back. It was 2007 when I underwent my maiden knee surgery and later, I was back on the field, giving the game my 100 per cent, all thanks to my trainers & doctors.

"However, a nagging discomfort returned last couple of years. During the episodes of niggling pain, to avoid any impact on my game, my trainers kept me going and helped me a lot in training my muscles well so that it would take the load off of the knee," revealed Raina.

He thanked his doctors, family and friends for standing by his side.

"I am out of surgery and healing steadily, for which I thank my doctors, family, friends, and everyone who has wished me good health & speedy recovery."

amsterdamknee surgeryOff The Fieldsuresh raina

Related stories

Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 10:18 PM IST

Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season

Vijay Shankar Recovers from Injury, Returns to Action in TNPL
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 9:42 PM IST

Vijay Shankar Recovers from Injury, Returns to Action in TNPL

ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
Cricketnext Staff | May 28, 2019, 5:46 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...