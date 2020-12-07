- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
Second One Day International Between South Africa And England Postponed
The second One Day International between South Africa and England scheduled for Monday at Newlands will not take place as the teams await independent ratification of two unconfirmed positive COVID19 tests in the tourists’ travelling party.
- Reuters
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 1:30 AM IST
CAPE TOWN: The second One Day International between South Africa and England scheduled for Monday at Newlands will not take place as the teams await independent ratification of two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests in the tourists’ travelling party.
The three-match series is in jeopardy after a number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure environment at the hotel both teams share, including a South African player, two hotel staff and potentially two members of the England party.
“The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups,” CSA said in a statement on Sunday.
“Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI Series.”
