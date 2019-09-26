Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Second Women’s T20I Between India and South Africa Washed Out

The second women’s T20I between India and South Africa at Surat on Thursday, September 26 was washed out without a ball being bowled, as both teams were left frustrated.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
The city had been seeing showers since the morning, and while there was slight hope of the enthusiastic Surat crowd witnessing at least some amount of play after the toss was delayed, the rains refused to subside at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium.

South Africa would undoubtedly be the more disappointed of the two teams, having lost the first T20I at the same venue by 11 runs and hoping to make a comeback into the five match series.

Deepti Sharma was the star for India in that match, bowling three maiden overs in her four-over quota and taking three wickets, as India successfully defended a total of 130/8.

Three matches still remain in the T20I series, and will be played at the same venue on September 29, October 1, and October 4, before the teams move to Vadodara for a three match ODI series.​

India vs South AfricaIndia womensouth africa womenSuratt20 women

