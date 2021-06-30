Second WTC to Get Underway With England vs India 2021 Five-Test Series: Report

India’s upcoming five-match Test series against England in August will reportedly get underway the second ICC World Test Championship. The inaugural cycle of the WTC came to an end earlier this month with New Zealand beating India in the final at Southampton to win the title.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the cycle that runs from August 2021 to June 2023 will see just two series of five matches - England vs India and Ashes in December this year. Australia’s tour of India in 2022 will be the only series of the cycle to have four Tests.

Overall, there are seven three-match Test series and 13 two-Test series.

As was the case with the inaugural WTC, each of the nine teams will continue to play a total of six series - three home and three away - as part of the championship.

While England are scheduled to play the maximum number of Tests (21) during the cycle, India are second with 19 Tests followed by Australia (18) and South Africa (15).

World champion New Zealand are scheduled to play just 13 Tests, one less than Pakistan and as many as West Indies and Sri Lanka.

New Points System for WTC 2

The report further claims that the ICC has decided to allot each Test same number of points. The winning team will get 12 points, a draw will result in four points each while a tie will see the opponents awarded six points each.

Additionally, teams are set to be penalised for slow over-rates. For every over a team falls behind, one point will be deducted from their overall tally.

The schedule and venue for the final is yet to be decided.

In the inaugural cycle, each series rather than a Test was worth the same number of points. “The aim was to try and simplify the points system and to allow teams to be meaningfully compared on the table at any point, though they may have played differing numbers of matches and series," ICC’s acting chief executive officer Geoff Allardice was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

