Secure Bio-bubble No Longer Existed & Everyone was Worried; There Was No Other Option: BCCI Official on IPL 2021 Suspension
The BCCI on Tuesday pulled the plug on IPL 2021 after cases were being reported from four different franchisees.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 9:29 AM IST
Ten Minutes was all it took for BCCI to pull the plug on IPL 2021. Secretary Jay Shah was not in favour to put players’ lives in jeopardy and told the members that they might have to suspend it indefinitely. This and some stunning details of an emergency IPL Governing Council meeting was divulged by ‘The Indian Express.’ The paper reports that one member wanted the league to go on but most of the members were not. After KKR, CSK, SRH and DC too saw players testing positive for Covid-19. While Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first two to test positive, later CSK bowling coach and CEO also tested positive the same day. Wriddhiman Saha was the one from SRH and Amit Mishra tested positive from DC.
“Frankly, things started unravelling once the positive cases emerged within the bio-bubble. We don’t know how many players, coaches and support staff will test positive in the next few days. The secure bio-bubble no longer existed and everyone was worried. There was no other option. We could not continue with the tournament,” a top BCCI official, who was part of the meeting, told The Indian Express.
‘IPL Not Cancelled’
BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has clarified that the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League has not been cancelled, it has only been suspended indefinitely owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in BCCI’s bio-secure bubble. Rajiv Shukla, speaking to Star Sports said that the decision on the completion of the tournament will be taken in due course of time.
“I want to make it clear that IPL 2021 has been not cancelled. It has been suspended, it has been postponed, it has been deferred, so it will happen. The remaining part of this year’s IPL will happen. But in due course, when the covid situation improves, a decision will be taken about it,” said Shukla.
