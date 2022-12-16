'Securing his Place in Hall of Fame': Netizens go Gaga as Kuldeep Yadav Registers Best Bowling Figures on Comeback

The first Test between India and Bangladesh saw the best of Kuldeep Yadav who returned after a long hiatus of 18 months. The Chinaman bowler has been in and out of the team lately, but once he found himself in the playing XI for the game in Chattogram, he left a deep impact with both bat and ball.

After playing a valuable 40-run knock, Kuldeep ran through the Bangladesh batting order in the final session of the second day. He picked up four wickets for just 33 runs before stumps and returned stronger on Friday to register his best bowling figures in Test cricket. The southpaw returned figures of 5/40 in 16 overs, bagging the 3rd five-wicket haul of his Test career. He dismissed tailender Ebadot Hussain in the first session of day 3 to reach the milestone.

The netizens were elated to see Kuldeep flourish on his Test return. Here’s how they reacted:

With another 5 wicket haul Kuldeep Yadav picks up the best figures by an Indian spinner in Bangladesh so far. Well bowled! #Kuldeep #BANvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Q8EsUTtXrN— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 16, 2022

There are bowlers and there are wicket taking bowlers , to see #KuldeepYadav back in form makes me happy. An inform Kuldeep is a delight for a captain. Kuch Na kuch Karega type of bowler. #INDvBAN— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 16, 2022

Another clinical performance from left-arm ‘Chinaman’👌😎Shakib Al Hasan☝Nurul Hasan☝Mushfiqur Rahim☝Taijul Islam☝Ebadot Hossain☝ Figures: 16(Ov)-6(M)-40(runs)-5(wickets)Third 5-wicket haul for Kuldeep Yadav👏 in just 8-test matches.#Real11 #kuldeepyadav #BANvsIND — Real11 (@Real11official) December 16, 2022

The rise of Kuldeep Yadav in test cricket is amazing. #indvsbang— Flick of Wrist (@flickk_of_Wrist) December 16, 2022

The star of Indian first innings: Kuldeep Yadav with 40 runs & 5 wickets.What a comeback it has been!!!#kuldeepyadav #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/0tyd6NUxNW — cricket_katta🏏 (@cricket_katta11) December 16, 2022

Securing his place in the hall of fame!His skill and precision with the ball are truly impressive. #KuldeepYadav #Cricket #5Wickets #IndiavsBangladesh— Imran Sekh (@myselfimran4516) December 16, 2022

India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings, taking a massive 254-run lead on day 3.

After wrapping up Bangladesh’s innings within 45 minutes of day three, India chose not to enforce the follow-on, and have decided to bat again, which became evident when captain KL Rahul started sprinting back once Bangladesh’s last wicket fell.

Resuming from 133/8, Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit a boundary each off Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. India had a breakthrough in Kuldeep’s next over, when he got one to spin past Ebadot’s flick and took the faint edge behind to Rishabh Pant, who completed a sharp catch down leg.

Ebadot’s dismissal gave Kuldeep his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket, and made him the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Seven overs later, Mehidy was stumped by Pant off Axar Patel to end Bangladesh’s innings, where only two batters — Mehidy and Mushfiqur Rahim — were able to bat for more than 50 deliveries.

