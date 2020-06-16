Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

See Jofra Archer as Just Another Englishman: West Indies Test Skipper Jason Holder

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder stated they will look at Barbados-born Jofra Archer just like any other England cricketer in the upcoming series.

IANS |June 16, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
See Jofra Archer as Just Another Englishman: West Indies Test Skipper Jason Holder

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder agreed with teammate Kemar Roach and stated they will look at Barbados-born Jofra Archer just like any other England cricketer in the upcoming series.

The three-match Test series will mark the resumption of the sport which was suspended in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

Holder stated they are friends off the field but when the series begins, it won't be the case. He also said that even Archer will put their friendship on the backburner and have a go at the visitors.

"Archer is English now. I think Kemar Roach had an interview yesterday and he spoke about the same thing," Holder said on the show Good Morning Britain.

Also Read: Working on Fitness of Fast Bowlers Was Key - West Indies Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick

"You know we are friends off the field but when we cross that line you just see him as another Englishman. I am sure even he must be looking to knock our heads off."

Archer, who decided to represent England on the international arena, has become a regular for them across format in recent times. He also played a pivotal role in helping them win their maiden World Cup at home last year.

"Jofra made his decision and he's done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series," Roach was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"It's all about winning and playing hard cricket. We will devise a plan for our batsmen to counter him and I'm looking forward to that battle.

"I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented.

"He has come over here and shown what he can do and I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around," he added.

England cricket teamJason HolderJofra Archerkemar roachWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more