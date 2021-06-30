See Mayank Agarwal’s ‘Beach Day’ Picture on Instagram

With over one and a half month-long gap between the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final and the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, the Virat Kohli-led outfit is currently enjoying some quality time with their families outside the bio-bubble. Team India was allowed to travel freely in England after the completion of the WTC on Wednesday, June 23. And the members of the Indian squad have been making the most of their time outside the bubble by visiting different tourist attractions in the country. And on Wednesday, India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Mayank Agarwal was enjoying a sunny day at the Porthcurno Beach of England.

The photograph of the same was shared by Mayank’s Instagram handled along with a caption that says, “Everyday is a beach day.”

The post was warmly received by his Instagram followers as it garnered over 55k likes on the photo and video sharing application.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mayank visited a historical landmark in England – Stonehenge – with his wife Aashita Sood. Mayank and Aashita were also accompanied on their trip by ace Indian seamer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh, who is the former skipper of India’s national women’s basketball team.

“Back to Stone Age,” Mayank wrote in the caption box of the post.

Mayank was not part of Team India’s playing XI in the WTC final against New Zealand, which India lost by eight wickets to surrender the Test Championships to the Black Caps. The summit clash was played at the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton between June 18 and June 23.

Mayank could return to India’s playing XI for their red-ball series against England after the dismal performance of Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma – in the WTC final.

The Test series between India and England is slated to kick off on August 4.

