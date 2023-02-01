'See You Soon India': David Warner's Message Ahead Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Australian cricket team flew to India to take part in a riveting series. Australia’s tour of India will kick off with a four-match Test series on February 9. After the completion of the Tests, the two teams will be involved in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI is slated to take place on March 17. Ahead of the action-packed Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, veteran opening batter David Warner, a crucial part of Australia’s batting unit, appeared to be absolutely ecstatic. The southpaw posted a photo of himself on Instagram stories and wrote, “See you soon India.”

David Warner’s poor form with the bat had turned out to be a major point of concern for the Australia team management. The 36-year-old came back in style with a sublime double hundred against South Africa in December last year to regain his form.

Warner pulled off a fine knock of 200 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against the Proteas. He became just the 10th batter in the history of Tests to score a double hundred in his 100th Test. Warner also emerged as just the second cricketer to score a century in both his 100th Test as well as 100th ODI. Warner’s brilliance at the MCG also helped him in ending a nearly three-year century drought in Test cricket as well.

David Warner’s excellence has not been limited to Test cricket only. The New South Wales-born enjoyed a terrific run in ODIs as well last year. Warner had notched 552 runs, at an average of 42.46, after playing 13 matches in the 50-over format. He claimed four 50s and a century in ODIs last year. As a result, Warner was recently named Australia’s Men’s ODI Player of the Year.

The journey has not been quite smooth for David Warner. The dashing batter recently confessed that he is “tired and exhausted” due to the fixture congestion and a hectic schedule. “It has been challenging. I am quite tired, exhausted. There are a few guys who have gone to the UAE League, which are not going to the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, that would have been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is," David Warner said.

After Australia’s tour of India, David Warner will feature in the Ashes.

