'Seems Like He's Followed Wasim Akram Closely': Kohli's Childhood Coach Impressed With India's 'Thinking Cricketer'

Arshdeep Singh was back into the mix for the first T20I against West Indies in Trinidad. The left-arm pacer, who was playing just his 2nd international game, impressed with the figures of 2/24 in four overs.

The beginning of his spell was a bit harsh as he was welcomed with a six and a four by Kyle Mayers. But the youngster bounced back right off the third delivery and got the better of the West Indies opener. Later, he cleaned up Akeal Hosein to bag his second wicket in the fixture.

Arshdeep was lauded by the people of the cricket fraternity for his promising bowling show in the Caribbean. Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed the left-arm quick from Punjab and opined that the 23-year-old may have taken a leaf out of legendary Wasim Akram’s book of fast bowling.

During a conversation with India News, Sharma pointed out how Arshdeep hides the ball in his right hand during the run-up, just like Akram used to do.

“It seems like Arshdeep Singh has followed Wasim Akram very closely as he holds the ball in his right hand while running to hide it from the batter. It’s good to see that he’s a thinking cricketer. He is still very young and has to learn a lot of things. But he is a very promising and a very intelligent cricketer,” Sharma told India News.

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi, who was also a part of the discussion, lauded Arshdeep and stated that the youngster’s game shows how hard he works in the nets.

“Arshdeep has performed well whenever he’s been given the opportunity. While he wasn’t a part of the playing XI for the last few games, it seemed like he had been working very hard in the nets. It’s never easy to bowl the yorker, especially in T20 cricket. He is definitely ready for international cricket,” Sodhi said.

India defeated the West Indies by 68 runs in the series opener to go up 1-0. The two teams will lock horns in the 2nd T20I on Monday in St Kitts.

