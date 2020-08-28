Seen Many Players, But Sachin Tendulkar Closest to Perfection: Sunil Gavaskar
After a career spanning 24 years, Sachin hung his boots in the year 2013, after playing 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. He is still the highest run-scorer in both the formats by quite a distance. He had 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79, while in ODIs, he had 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.
