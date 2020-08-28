Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

62/8 (16.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Seen Many Players, But Sachin Tendulkar Closest to Perfection: Sunil Gavaskar

After a career spanning 24 years, Sachin hung his boots in the year 2013, after playing 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. He is still the highest run-scorer in both the formats by quite a distance. He had 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79, while in ODIs, he had 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
Sachin Tedulkar. (Twitter)

One of the best batsman of all times, Sachin Tendulkar has all the batting records to his name. There is hardly any doubt about his greatness on the field. Another legend, Sunil Gavaskar recently said that Tendulkar's batting was the closest to perfection. Little Master went on to say that during his career he had seen many greats, but no one came close to Tendulkar.

“As far as I am concerned, the closest thing to batting perfection… Sachin Tendulkar. I’ve never seen a batsman (like him) and I’ve seen many from the time I was growing up, from the time I played and now from the time I’ve been watching cricket, I’ve seen many terrific batsmen but nobody had came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar, who the first to score 10,000 runs in Tests said that Tendulkar had all the shots in the book. “The backlift, the head, the balance, everything, the way he would lean forward, the balance when he’d play off the front foot, the balance when he would play off the backfoot, on the off side, on the leg side... And later on when the T20 came in, playing the scoop shot, he pulled it off fantastically. He had everything,” Gavaskar added.

After a career spanning 24 years, Sachin hung his boots in the year 2013, after playing 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. He is still the highest run-scorer in both the formats by quite a distance. He had 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79, while in ODIs, he had 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.

bccisachin tendulkarsunil gavaskar

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more