Sehwag Called it 'Wonderful', Srinath Praised His 'Acting Skills' - Venkatesh Prasad Reveals Reactions to His Viral Ad

Venkatesh Prasad says he never expected the ad to turn out the way it did and quipped that for some reason people are also appreciating his acting skills.

Venkatesh Prasad has revealed he’s receiving wide appreciation from friends and ex-teammates after his ad, released during IPL 2021, went viral on social media. The ad depicted Prasad alongside Javagal Srinath and Maninder Singh as part of a boy band named ‘The Venkaboys’ and immediately proved to be a hit among the fans.

Prasad says he never expected the ad to turn out the way it did and quipped that for some reason people are also appreciating his acting skills.

“Basically, I honestly never thought that it’s going to come out that way,” Prasad said on The Grade Cricketer. “But when it came out, looking at the reaction of the people and the messages I got, the way people were talking about the ad … things like it’s done extremely well and they were for some reason, appreciating my acting skills.”

“I am not the boy band type of guy. It was something different. I guess I get slightly comfortable in front of the camera,” he added.

Together, Prasad and Srinath formed one of the finest fast bowling Indian pairs during the 90s.  And through the ad, they took their fans on a trip down the memory lane, refreshing their memories how they led India to several memorable wins.

Even former India opener Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman were among those who messaged Prasad.  “Sehwag messaged me, saying it was wonderful and so did a lot of other people. VVS Laxman said it was a great ad, Javagal Srinath who also acted along with me in the ad, he said ‘your acting skills are fantastic. I couldn’t believe it’,” Prasad revealed.

The ad was second such that involved yesteryear cricketing stars after batting legend Rahul Dravid’s Indiranagar ka Gunda sent Twitter into collective meltdown last month.

