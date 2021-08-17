Sehwag 'Compares' Bumrah-Shami Batting Stand at Lord's With This Epic Duo

Virender Sehwag, the former Indian opener, is all praises for the fast-bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, more for their batting, though, on the fifth day of the Lord’s Test against England. Sehwag was so happy that he compared the 89-run partnership between Bumrah and Shami to the historic 376 runs that VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid put together against Australia in the third Test at the Eden Gardens in 2001.

Sehwag shared a morphed picture of Bumrah and Shami and wrote: “Mauj karadi. Shami-Bumrah , take a bow. Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye (keep applauding).

Bumrah and Shami’s batting heroics were followed by what was a spectacular exhibition of fast-bowling by all the bowlers but specially Siraj, who picked 4 wickets in the second innings and 8 in the match. The Indian team turned the tables on England and romped home to an outstanding victory. While the focus was on Rishabh Pant to get some quick runs for India, the fall of his wicket brought Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah on the crease. The two tailenders put together a solid and unbeaten 89-run partnership to take Indians to a commanding position.

They combined to frustrate England as India declared their innings with a lead of 271 runs. While Shami raced ahead to notch up a half-century (56 off 70 balls), Jasprit Bumrah registered his highest Test score of 34 runs. The duo added 89 runs for the ninth wicket, turning the match on its head.

Mauj karadi. Shami- Bumrah , take a bow.Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye. pic.twitter.com/ViiTrBHvvj— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021

“Wanted to let them (Bumrah and Shami) know that we appreciated what they did, and they took the new ball and made breakthroughs for us. When we were most successful, our lower order was contributing, we went away from that a bit away from home but they are putting in the hard work with the coaches,” India captain Virat Kohli said at the end of the match.

The Indian bowlers then stepped up and ran over the England batting order, completing an amazing win and going up in the 5-match series. This was India’s third win at Lord’s. Their previous two triumphs came 28 years apart - by five wickets in 1986 under Kapil Dev and by 95 runs in 2014 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

