'Sehwag is Outspoken With his Dislike of Me' - Glenn Maxwell Responds to '10 Crore Cheerleader' Jibe

Sehwag had called Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader', referring to his price in the player auction

Glenn Maxwell has brushed aside criticism from Virender Sehwag for the Kings XI Punjab all-rounder's poor show in IPL 2020, saying he knows how to move on. Sehwag had called Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader', referring to his price in the player auction. Maxwell had endured a poor show with the bat scoring only 108 runs averaging just 15.42 at a strike rate of 101.88 across 13 matches.

"Maxwell has a record of shirking work in the past few seasons, but this time he outdid himself. This is what you call a highly paid vacation," Sehwag had said.

Maxwell responded, saying he takes it with a grain of salt.

"It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes,” Maxwell told The West Australian.

"He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag."

Maxwell, who had taken a break from the game last year for mental health reasons, said he is better at handling such situations now.

"I think I’m better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now," Maxwell said.

"I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it.

"To be able to help people through different times of tough periods and be able to help myself through those tough periods has been really key as well."

Maxwell also failed to hit a single six in the tournament.

"I was an inch short in one of the games," he said.

"All I thought was, ’Geez I should have gone to the gym a few more times before this game’.

"Having won the most sixes twice in that tournament, it’s pretty rare to go through a whole tournament without hitting one.

"I certainly copped a bit from a few of my teammates, but it was all in good jest."

KXIP failed to make it to the playoffs in the IPL.