Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 10, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 21 August, 2019

2ND INN

Mysuru Warriors

140/4 (20.0)

Mysuru Warriors
v/s
Bijapur Bulls
Bijapur Bulls*

79/0 (6.4)

Bijapur Bulls need 62 runs in 80 balls at 4.65 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

live
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Sehwag Picks Kumble as Ideal Choice for Chairman of Selectors

Devadyuti Das |August 21, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Sehwag Picks Kumble as Ideal Choice for Chairman of Selectors

Virender Sehwag is never one to back away from a challenge, whether on the pitch or off it. The flamboyant Delhi opener was forthright in his views about Indian cricket and came up with an idea that BCCI would do well to heed.

When asked about his choice for the chief selector’s position, Sehwag felt that former India captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble will be the ideal candidate for the job, provided the BCCI is prepared to raise the remuneration currently offered to selectors.

Current chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has taken plenty of flak in the recent times due to his lack of international experience, which critics say compromises his authority in front of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Kumble has the experience of 132 Tests and 271 ODIs behind him and has been associated with Team India as coach as well after retirement.

“I think Anil Kumble could be the right candidate for the chairman of selectors post. He is someone who has interacted with Sachin (Tendulkar), Sourav (Ganguly) and Rahul (Dravid) as a player and with current crop of youngsters as a coach,” Sehwag told the media at a promotional event in New Delhi on Wednesday (August 21).

The former India opener recalled Kumble’s words when he was trying to make a comeback into the side in Australia.

“When I made a comeback (Australia series 2007-08), captain Kumble came to my room and said you will not be dropped for the next two series. That’s the kind of confidence a player needs,” Sehwag recalled.

The biggest hurdle for Kumble to becoming a national selector will probably be the remuneration with the chairman of selectors getting Rs 1 crore per annum as of now. However, selectors are not allowed to appear as TV commentators, write newspaper columns or coach sides due to BCCI’s stringent ‘conflict of interest’ rules in the new constitution.

“BCCI needs to raise bar as far as pay is concerned. Then a lot of players will be interested. I write columns, appear on TV and being selector will mean a lot of restrictions. I don't know whether I would like so many restrictions,” the 40-year-old said.

Sehwag, who has been coach of Kings XI Punjab in the recent past, had applied for the position of Indian head coach back in 2017 when Ravi Shastri was picked for the first time. However, Sehwag didn’t apply this time around.

“In 2017, the BCCI secretary and (late) Dr MV Sridhar (GM Cricket Operations) asked me to apply so I applied. This time no one asked me, so I didn’t apply. I don’t know what’s going to be the situation in two years’ time, maybe I’ll be the BCCI president by then!" Sehwag exclaimed.

Sehwag, who played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs for India, was also critical of Indian team’s decision to send wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni at No. 7 in the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

“Players like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant can play big shots towards the end of the innings and can chase down totals even when 8 runs per over are needed. However, it was not right to expose them when the ball was moving around. Dhoni was much better suited with experience of over 300 ODIs behind him,” Sehwag said about the India team management’s decision.

On his thoughts on India's playing XI for the first Test against West Indies beginning in Antigua on Thursday, Sehwag said, “Ajinkya Rahane has been batting at No 4 (No 5) so if it is a case of five bowlers then he should play. Rohit Sharma comes in only if you go with four bowlers."

Sehwag also said that Indian cricketers’ main objection to being tested by NADA was filing the ‘whereabouts’ regularly and updating it.

“I have appeared for many dope tests, in domestic and international cricket. The problem was with whereabouts that I can't pinpoint where I will be at a specific hour of the day on a specific date. I may mention it initially and then I might have a change in plan. I don’t think many of the current players also support this as well, they haven’t spoken out about it,” he added.

Related stories

Every Profession Has Conflict of Interest: Anil Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | August 10, 2019, 4:19 PM IST

Every Profession Has Conflict of Interest: Anil Kumble

Selection Chief Prasad Hits Back at Gavaskar 'Stature' Jibe, Says Comments Unfortunate
Cricketnext Staff | July 30, 2019, 4:51 PM IST

Selection Chief Prasad Hits Back at Gavaskar 'Stature' Jibe, Says Comments Unfortunate

Lalchand Rajput Among Hopefuls as BCCI Begin Support Staff Interviews
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 9:20 AM IST

Lalchand Rajput Among Hopefuls as BCCI Begin Support Staff Interviews

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Colombo PSO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...