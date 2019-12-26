Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lunch

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa *

79/3 (26.0)

South Africa
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

257/4 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 12, Perth Stadium, Perth, 26 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sydney Sixers

174/7 (20.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers*

14/1 (3.0)

Perth Scorchers need 165 runs in 103 balls at 9.61 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Selector Devang Gandhi Ejected From Bengal Dressing Room For Unauthorised Entry

BCCI national selector Devang Gandhi was on Thursday ejected from the Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry at the Eden Gardens on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra.

IANS |December 26, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Kolkata: BCCI national selector Devang Gandhi was on Thursday ejected from the Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry at the Eden Gardens on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra.

Devang, who is the national selector from East Zone, was ejected by Soumen Karmakar, BCCI anti-corruption official deputed for the match.

The incident took place after senior players Bengal raised a question about the anti-corruption protocol which specifies only players and team support-staff selected for the match can be present in the dressing room.

"We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorization," former captain Manoj Tiwary -- who was among the players raising the question -- told the reporters.

"Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room," he added.

"Devang Gandhi was asked to leave the Bengal dressing room by the anti-corruption official after Manoj Tiwary's complaint.

"According to Tiwary, Devang had gone to the dressing room to get in touch with the Bengal physio for some treatment. This, he said, amounts to violation of law and as soon as he reported the matter to the anti-corruption official, Devang was asked to leave. Devang's version is that he was at the medical room and had called the physio there," a source said.

Bengal reached 281/7 before play was stopped due to bad light. On Day 1 of the match, left-handed batsman Abhishek Raman scored a magnificent hundred.

bcciDevang Gandhiranji trophy

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
