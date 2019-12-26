Selector Devang Gandhi Ejected From Bengal Dressing Room For Unauthorised Entry
BCCI national selector Devang Gandhi was on Thursday ejected from the Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry at the Eden Gardens on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra.
Selector Devang Gandhi Ejected From Bengal Dressing Room For Unauthorised Entry
