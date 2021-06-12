Selectors Often Face Criticism But No One Lauded Us When India Won In Australia: MSK Prasad

In Indian cricket selectors are rarely given credit for the success of the team chosen by them. On the contrary, they have been subjected to harsh criticism on numerous occasions for player selections and exclusion from the team.

During his time as Chief Selector, MSK Prasad had to deal with these issues on a regular basis. He has reacted to the controversies during his tenure as the Chief selector for the Indian Cricket team.

MSK Prasad alluded to an incident involving Anushka Sharma during the World Cup in England two years ago, during which the selectors were chastised by former cricketers and fans.

From 2016 until 2020, MSK Prasad served as the chairman of the Senior Selection Committee. In picking players for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the 2019 World Cup, and the 2018–19 Australia tour, he had to make difficult decisions. This has caused a lot of debate in the past. But he was criticized not only for the player selections but also for the presence of Anushka Sharma, wife of Team India captain Virat Kohli, during the matches in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Taking a jibe at the Selection Committee former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer had remarked, “We have a Mickey Mouse selection committee.” He also made a controversial remark that during the match selectors were busy serving Anushka tea.

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Prasad remarked that the selectors were unnecessarily dragged into the issue of serving coffee.

“No one applauded the selectors when Team India defeated Australia in a Test series at home in the absence of star players. It makes no difference to us. Because the team’s management recognized and valued our efforts. This is acceptable to us. Whatever the outsiders say, the team members are aware of the work we have completed. This is something that Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun and Paras Mhambrey are well aware of,” Prasad added.

