‘Selectors Feel that He Still Has the Qualities’: Saba Karim on India Opener’s Return for SA ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan has made his way back to the Indian dressing room after a gap of five months. The BCCI on Friday named the left-hand batsman in the 18-man squad for a 3-match ODI series in South Africa, that commences from January 19. His selection for the upcoming series was quite surprising, given his poor form in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy in which he scored just 56 runs in five innings, averaging just 11.20.

However, former wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim feels that for a player like Dhawan, his international performance comes into play for his selection ahead of his scores in the domestic games.

ALSO READ | India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Eyes Big Batting Record At Wanderers; Pujara Likely to Surpass Dravid

During a conversation with India News, Karim said, “You cannot expect Shikhar Dhawan’s domestic performance to decide his place in the team. His performance for Team India at the international level decides his place in the team.”

The former cricketer further explained that the selectors must have felt for the inclusion of Dhawan in the side, hence the left-hand batter received the call-up. Karim also heaped praise on Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, backing him as a No.3 option.

“Here, the selectors feel that Shikhar Dhawan still has the qualities that can help the team to grow. That is why Shikhar Dhawan is still getting an opportunity in this team. There is a strong possibility that Ruturaj Gaikwad can play at No.3 as well,” Karim said.

ALSO READ | ‘He’ll Bat Down the Order’: Ex-Pak Captain Feels IND Opener May Change Position If a Finisher is Needed

Dhawan had a phenomenal run in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Later, he travelled to Sri Lanka in July, where he led a second-fiddle Indian team and batted well in the series. But his form deteriorated in the UAE leg of IPL which resulted in his snub from the T20I World Cup squad.

Ruturaj, on the other hand, has been rewarded for his stellar show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The right-hand batter amassed 603 runs in five innings, averaging 150.75 with four centuries on the trot.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here