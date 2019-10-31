Selectors Getting Tea, Overstaying on Tours - Anushka Sharma Slams 'False Stories' in Twitter Post
Following former India cricketer Farokh Engineer’s latest comments about how he saw selectors getting tea for actress and wife of Indian captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma during this year’s World Cup, Sharma has hit back at the latest accusations and many more in a lengthy Twitter post.
Selectors Getting Tea, Overstaying on Tours - Anushka Sharma Slams 'False Stories' in Twitter Post
Following former India cricketer Farokh Engineer’s latest comments about how he saw selectors getting tea for actress and wife of Indian captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma during this year’s World Cup, Sharma has hit back at the latest accusations and many more in a lengthy Twitter post.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
For Virat Kohli, His Dad Was a Real-life Superhero
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Play Hard on the Field, but Be Up for a Laugh off it: Virat Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
SL v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NED v IREDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NAM v PNGDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings