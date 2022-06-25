'Selectors Need to Have Hard Conversations': Former India Cricketer on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And KL Rahul

It’s the elephant in the room but the time has come to address it. IPL 2022 showcased the future of Indian cricket and threw up some exciting prospects. At the same time, it also brought forth the struggles of established stars and how they have so far not been able to change their game as per the demands of T20 cricket.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Picks Uncapped Batter as No.3 for Ireland T20Is

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a season to forget. KL Rahul scored plenty of runs but his strike-rate was a concern for many. The trio continues to be a force to reckon with, across formats, but with the likes of Ishan Kishan among others knocking on the door, pressure is on the seniors to prove they still merit a place, at least in the T20Is.

With the T20I world cup approaching, the selectors will soon have to settle down on a squad which they think could bring home the trophy. Former India wicketkeeper-batter and selector Saba Karim thinks that Kohli, Rohit and Rahul will walk into India’s T20I XI right now but they need to mould their game.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Plays ‘Shot of the Day’ Against Umesh Yadav

“A tough call for the selectors. At this stage, I’m sure all three of them (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul) will walk into the XI,” Hindustan Times quoted Saba as saying.

“If such criticism is being levelled at them, it is up to them to find a solution so that they emerge in a much better manner. And if it’s not happening then the team management or selectors need to have hard conversations with the individuals involved because there is stiff competition coming through,” he added.

Saba feels the India stars have enough experience to make the required changes. “The players whom you have named have enough experience to make the required changes in their batting so that it is beneficial for the national side. I’m sure they understand the needs of modern T20 batting,” he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here