Selectors Should Do What is Best for India: Kapil on Dhoni
Former skipper M.S. Dhoni has been away from the game since India's exit in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and that has led to questions being raised on whether he will make a comeback or not. While Dhoni is busy spending quality time with his family and fulfilling commercial commitments, former skipper Kapil Dev feels Dhonis comeback looks difficult as he has not played for a long time.
