Selectors to Pick India Squad for First Two Tests Against England on Tuesday: Report

The Indian selectors are set to meet on Tuesday itself to finalise the squad for the first two Tests against England that will begin in February.

The Indian cricket team will be concluding their full tour of Australia on Tuesday (January 19) as the fourth and final Test in Brisbane comes to a close but there is no time to rest. Since the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the return of live cricket organised by the BCCI, the board have been keen to make up for lost time. Domestic cricket is now back underway as well with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy being held and the IPL 2021 is also set for its usual March-April slot this year. But before that happens, India have a full series against a touring England side to contend with.

An ANI report says that the Indian selectors are set to meet on Tuesday itself to finalise the squad for the first two Tests against England.

Virat Kohli is set to return as the skipper after going on paternity leave during the ongoing series against Australia. However, the tricky bit will be to accommodate the likes of Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar in the team for the Tests against England.

The aforementioned players came into the side at The Gabba only due to the non-stop injury crisis that has enveloped the team during this tour but on the surface, excluding any of them would seem harsh after the kind of displays they put in.

The Australia series saw India lose Mohammad Shami after the first Test as he broke his arm during the second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

Umesh Yadav was then ruled out with a calf injury during the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari were ruled out after their efforts in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While Jadeja broke his thumb, Vihari had a Grade 2 tear.

And finally, India lost the services of Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin going into the final game of the series. While Ashwin had back issues, Bumrah couldn't recover from an abdominal strain.

If all this wasn't enough, Navdeep Saini also broke down during the first innings in the fourth Test but did eventually return to bowl in the second innings - albeit not at full tilt.

The first two games of the 4-game series are to be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.