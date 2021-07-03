‘Self-Worth is the Best Worth’ - Andre Russell’s Latest Instagram Post is Trending

It is no secret that West Indies’ explosive power-hitter Andre Russell is a fitness freak. The cricketer has set high standards of fitness among the other Caribbean players. Russell keeps posting his pictures and videos while being in a gym or doing heavy physical exercises.

On July 03, Saturday, the 33-year-old again left the internet drooling as he flaunted his muscular body. Russell took a mirror selfie while standing shirtless. Though the power-hitter decided against giving any caption to the post, he wrote a line on the picture. Through the mirror selfie, the West Indies star urged people to value themselves as self-worth is primary.

“Self-worth is the best worth,” the text written on Russell’s picture read.

A few hours after giving a glimpse of his ripped body, Russell posted two short clips on Instagram Stories to help people go through his fitness regime. In the videos, the cricketers can be seen working hard in the gym by lifting weights and doing other hardcore activities.

On the professional front, Russell has a busy cricket calendar. At present, the all-rounder is participating in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Rusell is enjoying a decent ride in the T20I series as he has contributed both with the willow and the ball to help West Indies. In four matches, the 33-year-old has scored 62 runs at an average of 20.67 and an impressive strike rate of 155.00.

As far as the bowling is concerned, Russell has chipped in 11 overs with the ball in four matches. In 11 overs, the all-rounder has pickled four wickets at an economy rate of 25. The T20I series between West Indies and South Africa is levelled at 2-2. The fifth T20 International will act as a tie-breaker as it will decide which team will lift the coveted trophy.

