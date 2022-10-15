"Selfie" Of Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch And Other Captains Ahead Of T20 World cup

With the anticipation and excitement skyrocketing, the festivities for the ICC T20 World Cup have already started in Australia. Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, and all the sixteen captains attended the ‘Captain’s Day’ event and interacted with the media ahead of the high-stakes tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the picture of all the skippers in one frame, posing for the camera. During the special event, the host captain Aaron Finch clicked an endearing selfie where his fellow skippers can be seen posing in unison.

ICC simply captioned the post as “Selfie Time”.

The alluring picture, showcasing the captains from different nations bonding together in the spirit of Cricket, has left the fans in awe. The post has garnered over 20,000 likes and has gone viral.

The Qualifying stage of the World Cup will get underway on Sunday, October 16 with Asia Cup Champions Sri Lanka taking on associate nation Namibia. The top four sides will make it to the mega event with the Super 12 stage kicking off on October 22. All the captains of the sixteen teams participating in the prestigious competition attended the ‘Captain’s Day’ where they interacted with each other and engaged with the media.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the team that emerges victorious in the T20 World Cup 2022 will take home massive prize money of USD 1.6 million.

The runners-up will bag USD 800,000 and the losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 apiece at the completion of the 45-match mega event. The World Cup will be played over seven different venues in Australia. The enthralling final is slated for November 13 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and South Africa are the confirmed sides in the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, four out of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe West Indies, Namibia, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, and Scotland will join the eight teams.

Team India will clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG in their tournament opener on October 23. With a star-studded lineup, the Men in Blue are one of the favourites for the marquee tournament, Down Under.

