'Sensible Decision', Michael Vaughan Welcomes BCCI's Move to Postpone IPL 2021
The board was forced to take the decision after two more players, Wriddhaman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals tested positive.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 7:46 PM IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has welcomed the BCCI’s decision to postpone the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. The board was forced to take this decision after two more players, Wriddhaman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals returned with a positive result for COVID-19.
Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote, “Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL… Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option…Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to their families”
The IPL was already jolted by positive cases that hit the bio-secure bubble on Monday after the KKR duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrior and later on three members of the CSK contingent including bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and their CEO Kasi Vishwanathan tested positive.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders was postponed on Monday and after Wriddhiman Saha tested positive, SRH’s match against Mumbai Indians, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday also had to be postponed. Later in the day, BCCI announced that they have decided to postpone the tournament altogether.
“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” the BCCI said in its statement.
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” it added.
After the announcement made by the BCCI, its secretary Jay Shah made it clear that the safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority. Speaking to ANI he said, that keeping an eye on the current COVID-19 situation, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league.
“The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don’t wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved,” he said.
