Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

78/4 (9.0)

England need 113 runs in 66 balls at 10.27 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

46/5 (9.4)

Warwickshire need 113 runs in 62 balls at 10.93 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

99/2 (12.0)

Somerset need 35 runs in 48 balls at 4.37 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

100/5 (12.3)

Sussex need 66 runs in 45 balls at 8.8 rpo

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

September 1 2015: Virat Kohli-led India Seal Comeback Test Series Win in Sri Lanka

On this day 5 years ago, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team sealed a 2-1 Test series win in Sri Lanka when they won the third and final Test by 117 runs.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
On this day 5 years ago, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team sealed a 2-1 Test series win in Sri Lanka when they won the third and final Test by 117 runs. Sri Lanka had won the first Test at Galle by 63 runs and India had notched up a win in the second Test at Colombo by a mammoth 278 runs, meaning the series was on the line in the final Test at Colombo. This was also India's first series win away from home since they beat West Indies away in 2011 and it was also Kohli's first-ever series win while leading India in Test match cricket.

Riding on an unbeaten 145 by Cheteshwar Pujara, who opened the batting in this match alongside KL Rahul, India managed to post 312 before being dismissed.

In reply, Sri Lanka could only post 201 as the Indian bowling unit, led by Ishant Sharma (5-54) ran through the home team's batting unit in just 52.2 overs.

India fared less better in the second innings, managing only 274 as Nuwan Pradeep (4-62) and Dhammika Prasad (4-69) bowled well to ensure none of the Indian batsmen could get a big score. However, the home team still had to chase down 386 to win the Test match - and the series.

Angelo Mathews scored a valiant century (110) and Kusal Perera scored a well-made 70 but Ravichandran Ashwin (4-69) and Ishant (3-32) ensured that India walked out winners.

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
