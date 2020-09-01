On this day 5 years ago, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team sealed a 2-1 Test series win in Sri Lanka when they won the third and final Test by 117 runs. Sri Lanka had won the first Test at Galle by 63 runs and India had notched up a win in the second Test at Colombo by a mammoth 278 runs, meaning the series was on the line in the final Test at Colombo. This was also India's first series win away from home since they beat West Indies away in 2011 and it was also Kohli's first-ever series win while leading India in Test match cricket.
Riding on an unbeaten 145 by Cheteshwar Pujara, who opened the batting in this match alongside KL Rahul, India managed to post 312 before being dismissed.
In reply, Sri Lanka could only post 201 as the Indian bowling unit, led by Ishant Sharma (5-54) ran through the home team's batting unit in just 52.2 overs.
India fared less better in the second innings, managing only 274 as Nuwan Pradeep (4-62) and Dhammika Prasad (4-69) bowled well to ensure none of the Indian batsmen could get a big score. However, the home team still had to chase down 386 to win the Test match - and the series.
Angelo Mathews scored a valiant century (110) and Kusal Perera scored a well-made 70 but Ravichandran Ashwin (4-69) and Ishant (3-32) ensured that India walked out winners.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
September 1 2015: Virat Kohli-led India Seal Comeback Test Series Win in Sri Lanka
On this day 5 years ago, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team sealed a 2-1 Test series win in Sri Lanka when they won the third and final Test by 117 runs.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings