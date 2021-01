SER vs VID Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Services vs Vidarbha: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SER vs VID Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SER vs VID Dream11 Best Picks / SER vs VID Dream11 Captain / SER vs VID Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Two struggling sides of the Elite Group D, Services and Vidarbha will lock horns on Sunday, January 17 during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 fixture at 7pm, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.Both sides have not registered a single win from either of their three matches played and are yet to collect points.

Due to their poor run, Services are currently placed at the fifth spot in the Elite D group points table. While fellow group team Vidarbha have slipped to the bottom of the points table from their three losses so far.Both sides will look to get rid of their losing streak and secure their first win of the season.

January 17 - 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

SER vs VID Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Services squad: Arun Bamal, Anshul Gupta, Lakhan Singh, Nakul Sharma, Navneet Singh, Rajat Paliwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Sumit Singh, Nakul Harpal Verma, Varun Choudhary, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Raushan Raj, Hardik Rajeev Sethi, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav

SER vs VID Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Vidarbha squad: Ganesh Satish (C, WK), Nachiket Bhute, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath